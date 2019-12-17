Colin Cowherd: Drew Brees’ underdog mentality has propelled him to greatness Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Colin Cowherd reacts to Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning's career passing touchdown record and wonders whether Brees' underdog mentality has driven him to greatness. Colin Cowherd reacts to Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning's career passing touchdown record and wonders whether Brees' underdog mentality has driven him to greatness. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this