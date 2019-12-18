Global  

Yuvraj, Harbhajan blame 'wrong planning for India's World Cup ouster

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Yuvraj, Harbhajan blame 'wrong planning for India's World Cup ouster*New Delhi:* Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday slammed the Indian team management for the country's World Cup ouster in the semi-finals, saying its planning for the 50-over tournament was "completely wrong". Yuvraj suggested that the management should now ensure that Virat Kohli's...
mid_day

Yuvraj and Harbhajan blame team management for India's World Cup ouster in England and call for better planning ahe…

