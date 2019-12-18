Global  

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Wednesday, 18 December 2019
FCB vs RM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Barcelona vs Real Madrid City Dream11 Team Player List, FCB Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips La Liga, Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head to Head
News video: We have our weapons too says Zidane as he shrugs off Messi threat

We have our weapons too says Zidane as he shrugs off Messi threat 00:46

 Says Barcelona talisman will always be a threat, but knows what his team are up against

Tweets about this

kabelo_masuku

Matabola Fupa RT @TimesLIVE: Around 3,000 security personnel will be deployed at the stadium. https://t.co/UYGQEB92g0 4 seconds ago

F365

Football365 RT @planetfutebol: “I won 10-0.” Ahead of El Clasico tonight, @RobConlon25 revisits the 12 months in which Michael Laudrup ruled the fixtu… 18 seconds ago

Codedrhymez

Ichiban RT @TotalAnalysis: "As clinical as Barcelona is on the counter, Zidane’s side is equally adept" @CoachScottCopy gives us a #tactical #prev… 19 seconds ago

TimesLIVE

Times LIVE Around 3,000 security personnel will be deployed at the stadium. https://t.co/UYGQEB92g0 39 seconds ago

jamiehall1991

Jamie Hall RT @Football__Tweet: COMPETITION: If either Antoine Griezmann or Karim Benzema score first in the Clásico tonight, we'll giveaway a 2019/20… 48 seconds ago

planetfutebol

Planet Football “I won 10-0.” Ahead of El Clasico tonight, @RobConlon25 revisits the 12 months in which Michael Laudrup ruled the… https://t.co/qOG7zJ8Osy 1 minute ago

aminul54783339

মোঃ আমিনুল চৌধুরী RT @BlancoAbhi: El Clasico prediction Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid Benzema - 33' goal Griezmann - 57' goal Kroos - 86' goal Your predictio… 1 minute ago

dailystarpost1

daily star post Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, odds and team news for El Clasico… https://t.co/lZeYhOeEN5 2 minutes ago

