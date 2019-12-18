Global  

Sport24.co.za | Villa teach Liverpool's kids a lesson to reach League Cup semis

News24 Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Liverpool's youngest ever team suffered a harsh lesson as Aston Villa ran out comfortable winners to reach the League Cup semi-finals.
News video: Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview 01:03

 An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey. The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican opponents.

Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa [Video]Stand-in manager proud of Liverpool kids after 5-0 loss at Villa

Neil Critchley says he is "incredibly proud" of his side's performance against Aston Villa.

Liverpool ready to play two fixtures in under 24 hours [Video]Liverpool ready to play two fixtures in under 24 hours

Liverpool are preparing to play in two cup competitions on two continents in less than 24 hours. The club will field two teams in two days due to a pile-up in their fixtures. With Jurgen Klopp and his..

Villa beat Liverpool's youngest-ever side to reach League Cup semis

With Liverpool playing in FIFA's Club World Cup 24 hours later in Doha, they fielded a starting line-up with an average age of 19.4, a club record.
Sydney Morning Herald

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: talkSPORT commentary for Carabao Cup quarter-final as depleted Reds face huge task

Liverpool begin their hectic week with a Carabao Cup Quarter-Final tie against Aston Villa. Fresh from beating Watford on Saturday, Liverpool now face three...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Indian ExpressHinduDaily Star

