William Shatner turns the tables & takes Christian, Ember Moon to Acting School | WWE BACKSTAGE Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Acting icon William Shatner gave Ember Moon and Christian a few acting pointers and then graded the WWE superstars on their performances. Acting icon William Shatner gave Ember Moon and Christian a few acting pointers and then graded the WWE superstars on their performances. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ William Shatner turns the tables & takes Christian, Ember Moon to Acting School | WWE BACKSTAGE… https://t.co/ZEazIUuB0K 4 days ago