El Clasico: These are matches you live for, says Zinedine Zidane

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
*Madrid:* Zinedine Zidane has said he is not worried about tonight's Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona being overshadowed by Catalan independence protests. The fixture was originally scheduled for October 26 but had to be postponed and there are renewed fears of unrest at Camp Nou, where Madrid and Barca will be playing...
