Liverpool boss Juren Klopp rues playing Club World Cup during EPL season

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
*Doha:* Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are fully focused on winning this week's Club World Cup ahead of their semi-final against Monterrey of Mexico but hit out at the timing of the competition and questioned FIFA's plans to expand the tournament in future. "We are here now and we are completely focused on it, but if you had...
News video: Club World Cup in Doha hit by storms

Club World Cup in Doha hit by storms 01:57

 Thunderstorms greeted Liverpool as they arrived in Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup, with around 7,000 fans expected to support Jurgen Klopp's side.

