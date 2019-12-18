Global  

Ravichandran Ashwin claims five as TN bowl out HP for 158

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
*Dindigul:* Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin starred with a five-wicket haul to help Tamil Nadu bundle out Himachal Pradesh for 158 in 71.4 overs on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group 'B' match here on Tuesday. B Aparajith, leading the team in the absence of Vijay Shankar who missed out due to a niggle, elected to bowl...
