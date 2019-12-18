Den's Digest: Taylor Hall already making impact for Coyotes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Taylor Hall's hustle and relentless forecheck created the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

