Jadon Sancho scores for Dortmund against RB Leipzig to break 51-year Bundesliga record

Independent Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The 19-year-old scored as Dortmund and Leipzig drew 3-3 in the Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig: Jadon Sancho scores in seventh consecutive game

Watch all the goals from Borussia Dortmund's error-ridden 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, including Jadon Sancho's seventh consecutive goal.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SporttalkSPORT

Leipzig draw ´very hard to accept´ for Dortmund coach Favre

Lucien Favre said Borussia Dortmund’s 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Tuesday was “very hard to accept”. Dortmund led 2-0 and 3-2 but ended...
SoccerNews.com


footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Borussia #Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig: Jadon Sancho scores in seventh consecutive game - BBC Sport #DieRotenBullen 🇩🇪… https://t.co/jK2GL8xc00 12 minutes ago

ChelseaYannick

𝚈𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚘 𝚈𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚒 RT @ChelseaYannick: Jadon Sancho acting as a cheerleader to the insane voice of the Dortmund fans. After hearing the entire The Westfalen… 4 hours ago

Nova88official

Nova88 Germany Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig. Jadon Sancho scores and provides assist before hobbling off i… https://t.co/dHo3oJglGw 4 hours ago

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Jadon Sancho scores for Dortmund to break 51-year Bundesliga record https://t.co/4yOBYdgq9M https://t.co/zxsssLTarI 5 hours ago

UrbanTVUganda

Urban Television #UrbanToday SPORTS: Jadon Sancho scores again for Borussia Dortmund then injured in RB Leipzig draw - Also wins for… https://t.co/Dt9bcgdhm2 5 hours ago

gabenatividad08

gabe 🐉 RT @FOXSoccer: This. Game. 😅 Jadon Sancho scores in his 7th straight game to restore the lead for Dortmund. 🔥 https://t.co/VLWmq2v3I4 7 hours ago

calvin_winzy

DADA BA♂️ RT @SquawkaNews: And Jadon Sancho scores for Borussia Dortmund to make it 3-2. 10 hours ago

Dortmund_MP

Dortmund_MP Borussia Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig: Sancho scores for seventh game in a row: England's Jadon Sancho scores for a seve… https://t.co/4Uo5kVgQmL 11 hours ago

