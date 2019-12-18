CAA won't affect Muslims: Shahi Imam

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday urged people protesting against the Citizenship Act to keep their emotions under control and protest peacefully. He further explained that the Act will not affect the Muslims living in India. He added, "While the CAA has become a law, NRC has been only announced. It has not become a law yet."


