Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Live Blog: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Check live score, ball-by-ball commentary, cricket scorecard of 2nd ODI between India and West Indies on Times of India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series 03:16

 Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies. Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series. India batted first but their top order collapsed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports OUT! No double ton for Rohit Sharma today, getting dismissed for 159, as Sheldon Cottrell finally brings out the… https://t.co/6daPSzikjR 4 seconds ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: #RohitSharma gets to his 150 with a six. His eighth score of 150+ in ODIs. India, 280… https://t.co/9TCpgwpaDq 9 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports 6️⃣! Clobbered straight down the ground for a maximum! What a way for Rohit Sharma to bring up his 150 (153* off 1… https://t.co/ub3EwQxpCK 10 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates https://t.co/msvlF4qzQj https://t.co/JGWcOuG37m 14 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports #TeamIndia go past the 250-run mark in the final over of the 2nd powerplay; Rohit's batting on 140, with Iyer on 7… https://t.co/Gc2GeCn5Hl 17 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports #Windies 🏝️ captain Kieron Pollard strikes, dismisses his #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 counterpart Virat Kohli for a golden duck!… https://t.co/CRF2bOCr9w 20 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: KL Rahul departs for 102. He is followed by Virat Kohli, who falls for a rare golden… https://t.co/qJDma1AVtl 21 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: OUT! The marathon opening stand between Rohit and Rahul finally comes to an end as the latter is dismissed for 102 o… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.