Defying all odds Yashasvi Jaiswal makes to India U19 World Cup squad

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Defying all odds, 17-year-old all rounder Yashasvi Jaiswal made it to India U19 World Cup squad. He, who spent days in a tent and sold panipuri to make his ends meet, will now be showcasing his talent in South Africa.


