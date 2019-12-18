Global  

Defying all odds Yashasvi Jaiswal makes to India U19 World Cup squad

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Defying all odds, 17-year-old all rounder Yashasvi Jaiswal made it to India U19 World Cup squad. He, who spent days in a tent and sold panipuri to make his ends meet, will now be showcasing his talent in South Africa.
