Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Visakhapatnam ODI: West Indies win toss elect to bowl against India

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 : West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India here on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series 03:16

 Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies. Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series. India batted first but their top order collapsed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imRMehra

RM ❤ RT @NedrickSports: Visakhapatnam, 2nd ODI: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard wins toss, opts to bowl against India. #INDvsWI #TeamIndia #S… 18 seconds ago

pennewstweet

PenNews 2nd ODI: West Indies win toss, opt to field against India #WestIndies #India #Visakhapatnam #ODI #KieronPollard… https://t.co/WYKf0BRd6a 54 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard .@ShreyasIyer15 departs departs moments after scoring his 50 for #IND #INDvsWI #Visakhapatnam #Cricket #TeamIndia… https://t.co/vlEuEv3yIl 55 minutes ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @toisports: #INDvWI #INDvsWI 2nd ODI: West Indies captain @KieronPollard55 wins toss, opts to bowl against India at Visakhapatnam FOL… 1 hour ago

247CricketNews

247CricketNews West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in the second one-day international against Ind… https://t.co/BC5IgFP8DF 1 hour ago

AbdulsamadSaee3

Abdulsamad Saeed Live 2nd ODI, West Indies tour of India at Visakhapatnam, Dec 18 2019 India India 235/2 * (37.6/50 ov) West Indies… https://t.co/VSK61VnOWL 2 hours ago

Mustaqu01349249

Mustaque RT @CricketNDTV: 2nd ODI: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard wins toss, opts to bowl against India in Visakhapatnam #INDvWI #INDvsWI Live… 2 hours ago

AbdulsamadSaee3

Abdulsamad Saeed Live 2nd ODI, West Indies tour of India at Visakhapatnam, Dec 18 2019 India India 167/0 * (28.5/50 ov) West Indies… https://t.co/wEesDPqCg2 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.