Fallon Sherrock makes sporting history by becoming first woman to beat a man at World Darts Championship

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Fallon Sherrock created history at Alexandra Palace by becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship when she defeated Ted Evetts. The 25-year-old sent the boisterous arena wild by holding her nerve to hit double 18 for a thrilling 3-2 victory – and you can listen to the moment […]
News video: Darts player makes women's sporting history

Darts player makes women's sporting history 00:55

 Fallon Sherrock has made history at the World Darts Championship by beating Ted Evetts.

