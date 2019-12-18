Fallon Sherrock makes sporting history by becoming first woman to beat a man at World Darts Championship

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Fallon Sherrock created history at Alexandra Palace by becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship when she defeated Ted Evetts. The 25-year-old sent the boisterous arena wild by holding her nerve to hit double 18 for a thrilling 3-2 victory


