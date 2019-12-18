Takumi Minamino to Liverpool: Transfer edges closer with medical to take place today ahead of completing move on January 1 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

Liverpool are edging closer to the signing of Takumi Minamino with the Red Bull Salzburg forward to undergo a medical on Wednesday The Anfield club triggered Japan international Minamino’s £7.25million release clause last week, just a couple of days after facing him for the second time in the Champions League group stage. Providing no problems […] 👓 View full article

