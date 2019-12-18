Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Fans slam selection of Shardul Thakur in must-win clash

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Team India fans have slammed the selection of pacer Shardul Thakur in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series 03:16

 Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies. Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series. India batted first but their top order collapsed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KeshavVitthal

Keshav Vitthal Lokhande RT @eggfirst: This ODI is a special one because, with @Roxx_home, we make every moment #AlwaysSpecial. So fans, let's cheer for India as th… 1 hour ago

ankitx420

Ankit Jha RT @Roxx_Home: This ODI is a special one because, with ROXX, we make every moment #AlwaysSpecial. So fans, let's cheer for India as they co… 2 hours ago

eggfirst

Eggfirst This ODI is a special one because, with @Roxx_home, we make every moment #AlwaysSpecial. So fans, let's cheer for I… https://t.co/LCMqIHekEp 3 hours ago

Abhishe00549075

Abhishek Kumar @vikrantgupta73 #asksportstak How come there is not a single podcast on El Clasico? I know India is playing West In… https://t.co/SaS4anYYGk 4 hours ago

Roxx_Home

Roxx This ODI is a special one because, with ROXX, we make every moment #AlwaysSpecial. So fans, let's cheer for India a… https://t.co/VkDppcF1Ik 5 hours ago

ViratKohliIndFC

Virat Kohli Fans RoyalChallengersBangalore RCB WATCH: When Virat Kohli took a seven-year-old fan's autograph - Times of India https://t.co/faG4UMDHOS https://t.co/k7z9tyeFss 6 hours ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports Rain gods to show mercy on fans? A look at Visakhapatnam weather report ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI… https://t.co/cAEBfJgpmZ 20 hours ago

kabilan_rock

Kabilan RT @MemesChennai: Indian Team fans after seeing India's worst bowling performance against West Indies in the 1st ODI 👇🏼😂 https://t.co/hMwNR… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.