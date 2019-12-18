Critchley reveals Klopp’s exciting conclusion about Harvey Elliott Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley has spoken about Harvey Elliott's chances of making it in the club's first team.



The post Critchley reveals Klopp’s exciting conclusion about Harvey Elliott appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this