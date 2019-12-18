Big Bash League Scoreboard

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

Dec 18 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 2 between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers on Wednesday at Sydney, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 8 wickets Perth Scorchers 1st innings Josh Inglis c Hayden Kerr b Tom Curran 22 Liam Livingstone lbw Ben Dwarshuis 0 Cameron Bancroft st Josh Philippe b Steve O'Keefe 1 Mitchell Marsh c Sean Abbott b Ben Manenti 32 Ashton Turner Run Out Ben Dwarshuis 👓 View full article

