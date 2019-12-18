Global  

Low backs Sane for Bundesliga move amid fresh Bayern Munich rumours

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Leroy Sane’s proposed switch to Bayern Munich would give the Bundesliga a welcome boost, according to Germany head coach Joachim Low. Bayern went public with their interest in the Manchester City winger prior to the season starting. The Bavarian giants shelved their transfer plans when Sane suffered a serious knee injury in August, but a new […]

The post Low backs Sane for Bundesliga move amid fresh Bayern Munich rumours appeared first on Soccer News.
