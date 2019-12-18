Low backs Sane for Bundesliga move amid fresh Bayern Munich rumours

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

Leroy Sane’s proposed switch to Bayern Munich would give the Bundesliga a welcome boost, according to Germany head coach Joachim Low. Bayern went public with their interest in the Manchester City winger prior to the season starting. The Bavarian giants shelved their transfer plans when Sane suffered a serious knee injury in August, but a new […]



