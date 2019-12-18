Global  

Tata Sons vs Cyrus Mistry: Key things to know

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Cyrus Mistry succeeded Ratan Tata as Tata Sons chairman when he retired in December 2012. Mistry is the son of Pallonji Mistry, the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons, with a stake of around 18 per cent, and was a director of Tata Sons since 2006 until his ouster.
