Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fallon Sherrock makes history by becoming first woman to defeat man at World Darts Championship

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
At the 2019 PDC World Darts Championships, Fallon Sherreck became the first woman to defeat a man, beating Ted Evetts 3-2.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Darts player makes women's sporting history

Darts player makes women's sporting history 00:55

 Fallon Sherrock has made history at the World Darts Championship by beating Ted Evetts.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.