Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he would not accept complacency from Manchester United in a seemingly straightforward EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Colchester United. Solskjaer’s men have an excellent chance to move within one match of a shot at the silverware when fourth-tier Colchester arrive at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The U’s stunned Crystal Palace and […]

The post Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester United v Colchester: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview

Manchester United v Colchester: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview 01:10

 An in-depth look at Manchester United's Carabao Cup quarter-final match against Colchester, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to progress to his first semi-final as United boss.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CIAinstantkarma

Gopal Chandu Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester https://t.co/MXMlBk4swo #11turtlebackmusicatplusuaedotcom #feedly 3 hours ago

yawanews

Follow back Please Manchester Utd must live up to the ”favourites tag” – Solskjaer  https://t.co/HHBaaPlJ6Q 4 hours ago

Tatafonewsng

Tatafonews.com Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester - https://t.co/SzZqbTTxhw #ManUtd 5 hours ago

noticiasgol

Rick Baxter Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester https://t.co/73vrMIGNIb 6 hours ago

AraziRiza

AraziRiza Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester https://t.co/J9SlZV8mUf https://t.co/keW3IzbkxA 8 hours ago

hxkzedu

hxkzedu Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester https://t.co/USpAc1pq45 https://t.co/mlZKshnW5x 8 hours ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Manchester United are "big favourites" to reach the EFL Cup semi-finals and have to perform as such, said Ole Gunna… https://t.co/kkozUOzios 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.