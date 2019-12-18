Solskjaer: Man Utd must live up to favourites tag against Colchester

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he would not accept complacency from Manchester United in a seemingly straightforward EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Colchester United. Solskjaer’s men have an excellent chance to move within one match of a shot at the silverware when fourth-tier Colchester arrive at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The U’s stunned Crystal Palace and […]



