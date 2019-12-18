Global  

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav's stunning hat-trick in Vizag ODI

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Kuldeep Yadav bagged a stunning hat-trick in the second ODI against the West Indies at the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
CricHighVidz

CricHighlightsVidz Watch the highlights of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2019 Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul stunning centuries, Kuldeep Yadav… https://t.co/mQS3TlbQkT 7 hours ago

