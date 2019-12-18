Watch: Kuldeep Yadav's stunning hat-trick in Vizag ODI Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Kuldeep Yadav bagged a stunning hat-trick in the second ODI against the West Indies at the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CricHighlightsVidz Watch the highlights of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2019 Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul stunning centuries, Kuldeep Yadav… https://t.co/mQS3TlbQkT 7 hours ago