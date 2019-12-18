Global  

Taylor Hall trade grades, reaction: Arizona Coyotes receive rave reviews for acquisition

azcentral.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
NHL pundits loved the Taylor Hall deal for the Coyotes. They raved about the acquisition in their grades and reaction to the trade.
 
