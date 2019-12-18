Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 16 Tough Calls

CBS Sports Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including what to do with Drew Brees, Vikings running backs, and John Brown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Local - Published < > Embed
News video: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16 01:32

 Injuries open the door for some great pickups on the waiver wire. This week, there are several guys available that could end up being league-winners. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16 [Video]Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16

The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the best matchups of the Week 16 NFL slate. Chargers QB Philip Rivers is the guys' top option this week.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 03:07Published

Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 15 [Video]Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 15

The Fantasy Football Today crew is back to guide you through the opening week of fantasy football playoff action. Whether you're in position to win your league or looking to climb the consolation..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 03:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

12/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Picks

The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts and sits of the week.
CBS Sports Also reported by •cbs4.comUSATODAY.comESPN

Fantasy Football: Latest news and notes including Josh Jacobs undergoing surgery and who is playing Week 17

Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including who might be resting.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johns_tailgate

John McKechnie RT @rotowiremario: We all agree that it's crucial to finish strong so @johns_tailgate and me recorded the RW Fantasy Football podcast today… 2 hours ago

rotowiremario

Mario Puig We all agree that it's crucial to finish strong so @johns_tailgate and me recorded the RW Fantasy Football podcast… https://t.co/7uicm8fJto 6 hours ago

AdamJRutka

Adam Rutka @HarrisFootball after losing both of my week 16 matchups I was sadly frustrated with Fantasy Football. I just wante… https://t.co/ls49eAdGT5 3 days ago

DFF_Shane

Data still don't score points RT @DynastyTradesHQ: Love trade talk, player value discussions, a fantasy football podcast a bit different from the norm? Then subscribe to… 4 days ago

BillyRsports

Billy Rutledge Good luck to everyone in their Fantasy Football Championship today. #WKU alum Tyler Higbee coming in clutch already… https://t.co/xV6H5aakz3 4 days ago

NunanCBA

Sean Nunan #FavoriteXmasSong Peel yourself away from that Fantasy Football podcast and cast your vote in today’s tiebreaker v… https://t.co/4NQfAchk39 4 days ago

Bobs3Toed

Bob's 3 Toed Warriors I know a great pod you can listen to filled w a talented team that gives advice on fantasy football & even has rank… https://t.co/BaBNc5kNHq 6 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 12/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 16 Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em Picks https://t.co/WWZ9fwP0XZ #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.