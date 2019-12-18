Former Bellator welterweight champ MacDonald signs with PFL Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald has signed a multiyear deal with Professional Fighters League Former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald has signed a multiyear deal with Professional Fighters League 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this