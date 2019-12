Josh Taylor apologises after pleading guilty to calling bouncer a ‘big gay c***’ when thrown out of Edinburgh nightclub Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Josh Taylor has pleaded guilty to abusing a bouncer at a nightclub in Edinburgh after being thrown out. The super-lightweight world champion admitted to aiming a torrent of abuse at a member of staff of the Shanghai nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning. Taylor pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine, which was accepted […] 👓 View full article

