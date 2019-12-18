Toure worries about his children amid surge in football racism Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Yaya Toure has revealed he is reluctant to let his children play football because of the fear they will be racially abused. The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder said he would gladly work with the likes of UEFA and FIFA to combat racism in the game. Speaking to Omnisport at the Club World Cup in […]



Toure worries about his children amid surge in football racism

