Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Toure worries about his children amid surge in football racism

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Yaya Toure has revealed he is reluctant to let his children play football because of the fear they will be racially abused. The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder said he would gladly work with the likes of UEFA and FIFA to combat racism in the game. Speaking to Omnisport at the Club World Cup in […]

The post Toure worries about his children amid surge in football racism appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Toure pondered retiring to fight racism

Toure pondered retiring to fight racism 00:41

 Yaya Toure admits he considered retiring early to help root out discrimination in football.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Former Manchester City and Barcelona star Yaya Toure says racism "hurts me all the time" and fears his children cou… https://t.co/ZbO1qxIkOg 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.