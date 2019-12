Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 18 hours ago )

League Two Colchester will be looking to upset the odds in the Carabao Cup tonight and dump Manchester United out of the tournament. The U’s are the lowest ranked club left in the cup and are set to face five-time winners United at Old Trafford. Colchester beat Crawley Town to reach the quarter-finals while the […] 👓 View full article