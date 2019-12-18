Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oxford vs Man City LIVE: talkSPORT commentary for cup quarter-final clash – kick-off time and line-ups

talkSPORT Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
League One Oxford will be looking to pull off a huge giant killing when they take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the cup tonight. The two sides are at opposite ends of the football spectrum but meet in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this evening. City won the trophy last term, beating Chelsea on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Pep full of praise for Oxford Utd

Pep full of praise for Oxford Utd 01:43

 Man City boss Pep Guardiola admits his side had a tough evening after they beat Oxford United 3-1 in their Carabao Cup quarter-final match.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andrewlone28

andrew lone RT @talkSPORT: We’ve got 3 games live tonight 🙌 ⚽️ Man Utd v Colchester 📻 Live on talkSPORT ⚽️ Everton v Leicester 📻 Live on talkSPORT2… 4 minutes ago

brianyoung_

Brian Young RT @talkSPORT: KICK-OFF: Oxford v Man City A #CarabaoCup quarter-final! @JoeShennan and David Connolly are bringing you live match commen… 7 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT KICK-OFF: Oxford v Man City A #CarabaoCup quarter-final! @JoeShennan and David Connolly are bringing you live mat… https://t.co/m8zLFOUx7L 2 hours ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT We’ve got 3 games live tonight 🙌 ⚽️ Man Utd v Colchester 📻 Live on talkSPORT ⚽️ Everton v Leicester 📻 Live on ta… https://t.co/jOEPjHdxA4 2 hours ago

JoeShennan

Joe Shennan Live at the Kassam Stadium for a big night of Carabao Cup action. Oxford v Manchester City is live on the… https://t.co/kCzigou1gP 3 hours ago

oss365

One Stop Sports League One Oxford will be looking to pull off a huge giant killing when they take on Premier League champions Manch… https://t.co/WyzKKTxWmF 5 hours ago

ETIMBUKMACAULAY

DE BEATS ARENA RT @talkSPORT: We’ve got 11 live games this week: ⚽️ Villa v #LFC ⚽️ #LFC v Monterrey ⚽️ Everton v Leicester ⚽️ Oxford v City ⚽️ #MUFC v C… 23 hours ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT We’ve got 11 live games this week: ⚽️ Villa v #LFC ⚽️ #LFC v Monterrey ⚽️ Everton v Leicester ⚽️ Oxford v City ⚽️… https://t.co/8G7jaziyRM 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.