Nick Wright explains why Lamar Jackson is the MVP over Russell Wilson this season

FOX Sports Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Nick Wright explains why Lamar Jackson is the MVP over Russell Wilson this seasonNick Wright talks about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell WIlson and explains why Jackson is the clear MVP over Wilson this season.
News video: Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week Again

Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week Again 00:28

 Another week, more Lamarmania! For the fifth time this season, Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Katie Johnston reports.

