New Yankee Gerrit Cole: 'I'm here. I've always been here'

Newsday Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Gerrit Cole opened his introductory Yankees news conference Wednesday by calling up managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, agent Scott Boras and wife, Amy, to the podium.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Yankees To Introduce Gerrit Cole

Yankees To Introduce Gerrit Cole 00:31

 The New York Yankees will officially introduce their new star pitcher, Gerrit Cole, today at Yankee Stadium.

