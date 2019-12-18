Global  

Stanford lands Emmitt Smith's son in early class

ESPN Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
E.J. Smith, the son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, chose Stanford over Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M on the first day of the early signing period.
