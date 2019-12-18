Global  

Cole: 'It was my dream' to pitch for Yankees

ESPN Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Gerrit Cole, who was introduced by the Yankees on Wednesday, said he was happy he had a second opportunity to chase his "dream" to pitch for the Bronx Bombers.
News video: Yankees To Introduce Gerrit Cole

Yankees To Introduce Gerrit Cole 00:31

 The New York Yankees will officially introduce their new star pitcher, Gerrit Cole, today at Yankee Stadium.

