Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

You have to ask Virat why is he so animated: Kieron Pollard

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): After losing the second ODI of three-match series against India by 107 runs, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday made a cheeky remark, saying people need to ask Virat Kohli as to why he is so animated on the field.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YahooSportAu

Yahoo Sport Australia Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard have combined for a very unwanted record. #INDvWI https://t.co/yi6eeD4dCo 34 minutes ago

ArulVj1924

ＡＲＵＬᴹⁱᶜʰᵃᵉˡ RT @cricbuzz: Virat Kohli - 0(1) Kieron Pollard - 0(1) Both the captains have been dismissed for golden ducks today! WI - 192/5 (29.3) ..… 40 minutes ago

AlokCha86495613

Alok Chandra RT @mipaltan: Rohit, Virat and Co. have a special net bowler today in Vizag 💥 #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvWI @Jaspritbumrah93 @BCCI h… 2 hours ago

vikastarak

Vikas tarak RT @AvengerReturns: India made 350+ in a match where Virat kohli got out on 0. People who think India is nothing without Kohli have no know… 3 hours ago

kamalsflora

Kamal RT @IamIsrarHashmi: Virat Kohli 0 (1) Kieron Pollard 0 (1) For the first time in ODI History, both Captains have been OUT for a GOLDEN DUC… 4 hours ago

anirudhdbz

Anirudh RT @cricketmaan1: @ESPNcricinfo Isnt that the point Virat! No4 did not get consistent chances! If Shreyas had not got 50 he too would have… 4 hours ago

grumpstarisborn

Fat Uncle Flex RT @grumpstarisborn: India is blessed to have such great batsmen. Each one is special. Sachin: most skillful Dravid: most dependable VVS:… 4 hours ago

vaibhav__vyas

vaibhav vyas @vikrantgupta73 Wht ...??? He has 28 centuries so far with avg of 48..... When people say that rohit is as vital a… https://t.co/tht2EB1QPt 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.