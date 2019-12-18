Sport24.co.za | Beast decides on next career move, heads to USA

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has revealed the next step in his illustrious career as he joins Old Glory DC, a team set to contest the Major Rugby League in the USA in 2021.

