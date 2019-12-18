Liverpool take a 1-0 lead against Monterrey thanks to Naby Keita's first half goal in Doha at the FIFA Club World Cup

You Might Like

Tweets about this Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup: Naby Keita gives Liverpool 1-0 lead at Club World Cup - BBC Sport https://t.co/9945PjAq8W 25 minutes ago Football Bubble Fifa Club World Cup: Naby Keita gives Liverpool 1-0 lead at Club World Cup https://t.co/H2MHQFT5I8… https://t.co/ydQHBNIVNU 37 minutes ago Liverpool Super Reds Liverpool 2-1 Monterrey: Naby Keita sent Liverpool into the lead and Roberto Firmino sends Reds into Fifa Club Worl… https://t.co/O7YXWFpqw3 57 minutes ago ⚽️ALL SPORTS Fifa Club World Cup: Naby Keita gives Liverpool 1-0 lead at Club World Cup https://t.co/1EOlVyvRhT 3 hours ago Soccer News Liverpool take a 1-0 lead against Monterrey thanks to Naby Keita's first half goal in Doha at the Fifa Club World C… https://t.co/agGTJfAtMH 3 hours ago Liam Bekker Liverpool's goalscorers at the FIFA Club World Cup. #LFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿2️⃣ Peter Crouch (2005) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿1️⃣ Steven Gerrard… https://t.co/DKqmWvXLAR 3 hours ago Sports News Today Fifa Club World Cup: Naby Keita gives Liverpool 1-0 lead at Club World Cup https://t.co/QZT3sZkmcu https://t.co/H4758VS9kq 3 hours ago Sports News Tweets Fifa Club World Cup: Naby Keita gives Liverpool 1-0 lead at Club World Cup https://t.co/fvbUIsjXvm 3 hours ago