IPL Auction 2020: Top 5 demanding overseas bowlers who would be at the upcoming auction Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

When the eight teams sit down for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction here on Thursday, they will have all those qualities in mind including the ability to take wickets when they look to bag the best on offer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anshuman Ghogre RT @ZeeNews: IPL Auction 2020: Top 5 Demanding Overseas baller who would be at the upcoming auction https://t.co/kE6Prbg70n https://t.co/Xj… 7 hours ago Zee News IPL Auction 2020: Top 5 Demanding Overseas baller who would be at the upcoming auction https://t.co/kE6Prbg70n https://t.co/XjJX9LUQVb 7 hours ago