Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Clasico team news: Bale starts, Modric benched as Rakitic replaces Busquets

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Gareth Bale will start for Real Madrid against Barcelona on Wednesday, while Luka Modric drops to the bench. Wales star Bale will join Karim Benzema in attack for his first LaLiga start in December, with Isco retaining his place from the 1-1 draw with Valencia on Sunday. Casemiro, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos line up […]

The post Clasico team news: Bale starts, Modric benched as Rakitic replaces Busquets appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

noticiasgol

Rick Baxter Clasico team news: Bale starts, Modric benched as Rakitic replaces Busquets https://t.co/90CshQvY0W 2 hours ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Gareth Bale, Isco and Federico Valverde all start for Real Madrid against Barcelona, who made a late change to thei… https://t.co/9DGTBTkMpv 3 hours ago

TinyTiernan

Margaret Soteriou RT @IndyFootball: Gareth Bale starts the Clasico... Team news and confirmed line-ups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid https://t.co/zZfaVp4PgU 4 hours ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Gareth Bale starts the Clasico... Team news and confirmed line-ups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid https://t.co/zZfaVp4PgU 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.