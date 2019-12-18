Clasico team news: Bale starts, Modric benched as Rakitic replaces Busquets Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Gareth Bale will start for Real Madrid against Barcelona on Wednesday, while Luka Modric drops to the bench. Wales star Bale will join Karim Benzema in attack for his first LaLiga start in December, with Isco retaining his place from the 1-1 draw with Valencia on Sunday. Casemiro, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos line up […]



