Clasico team news: Bale starts, Modric benched as Rakitic replaces Busquets
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Gareth Bale will start for Real Madrid against Barcelona on Wednesday, while Luka Modric drops to the bench. Wales star Bale will join Karim Benzema in attack for his first LaLiga start in December, with Isco retaining his place from the 1-1 draw with Valencia on Sunday. Casemiro, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos line up […]
