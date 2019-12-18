Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

National Signing Day 2019: Five-star DE Jordan Burch surprises in choosing South Carolina over Clemson

CBS Sports Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Burch had offers from Alabama, Georgia and LSU in addition to the two local programs
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SECOnTopNews

SEC NEWS RT @HankSouth247: Five-star QB Bryce Young signs with #Alabama https://t.co/vQ2oACGTT5 https://t.co/4OcJwMjZMg 2 minutes ago

ajisbell

AJ RT @BamaOnLine247: Five-star QB Bryce Young signs with #Alabama https://t.co/fZa0SChScz https://t.co/JbqGvjItBG 5 minutes ago

JordanHickey32

Jordan Hickey RT @247Sports: How did Maryland flip five-star WR Rakim Jarrett from LSU? Head coach Mike Locksley reacts: "He's not afraid." https://t.co… 9 minutes ago

Scores24_7_365

Sports Scores Finals Alabama fans can breathe a sigh of relief as 5-star QB sticks with his commitment https://t.co/JqZk4pSY1j 17 minutes ago

2GMII

Gabriel Galindo Mendez RT @GregBiggins: Upland (Calif.) LB Justin Flowe just announced his commitment to #Oregon, we break down his decision and how the Ducks wer… 21 minutes ago

Hawks101101

Hawks101 RT @DanWetzel: Its National Signing Day in college football. There are 33 Five Star recruits, per Rivals. 22 of them are expected to sign w… 24 minutes ago

Sammalo17033089

Dan Baker RT @KwadeSays: QUAAAAACCCKK The Ducks have landed a commitment from Upland (Calif.) Five-star linebacker Justin Flowe. Back to back years… 25 minutes ago

TerpArmy

Terp Nation RT @BrianDohn247: Five-star WR @RakimJarrett believes his decision to stay home & sign with @CoachLocks & #Maryland will be a trendsetter f… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.