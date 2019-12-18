Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Jamie Carragher and Lucas Leiva were quick to take to Twitter after Roberto Firmino scored an added-time winner to help Liverpool FC beat Monterrey 2-1 in the Club World Cup semi-final. The Premier League leaders fielded a makeshift Liverpool FC team due to Virgil van Dijk’s late illness as Jordan Henderson started the Fifa clash […]



The post Carragher, Lucas react to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Monterrey appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

