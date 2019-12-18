The 10 best college football games of the decade

Zane Douglas RT @iowastatedaily: Iowa State's football season has been full of close calls, highs and lows — but which of the #Cyclones' performances wa… 3 hours ago VegasWhispers RT @SIGambling: .@Frankie_Fantasy’s best bets have gone on a scorching 14-3-1 run, and he has two picks for Friday’s bowl games that have g… 3 hours ago SI Gambling .@Frankie_Fantasy’s best bets have gone on a scorching 14-3-1 run, and he has two picks for Friday’s bowl games tha… https://t.co/JOPRlucVMA 4 hours ago Josh Rizzo With Pitt and Miami in low-tier bowl games today, which of the OG Big East football schools is in best shape? I wou… https://t.co/q09Ts2T82m 5 hours ago MontgomeryAdvertiser The Crimson Tide football program’s 123 total wins over the last decade (123-15) is second-most in college football… https://t.co/TiSdvi2trs 6 hours ago BMR RT @TomFornelli: #TheSixPack: My favorite six plays for the next set of bowl games, including both College Football Playoff semis. https://… 7 hours ago josh houtz @thebigbear1977 tua missed 3 games in college before the hip injury and anyone that has ever watched him throw a fo… https://t.co/22N3huqO3W 7 hours ago Prime Time Cappers RT @GBSportsPicks: An 8-1 +89u run on the last 3 NBA games yesterday and building some major momentum. #GoldenEmpire get on board for one o… 8 hours ago