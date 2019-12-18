Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The 10 best college football games of the decade

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Whether in rivalry games or with championships on the line, the decade in college football has seen many classics. This is our list of the 10 best.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 2019 College Football Award Winners

2019 College Football Award Winners 01:26

 2019 College Football Award Winners. The ceremony took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards for player of the year. . Burrow also won the Davey O'Brien Award for college football's best quarterback. LSU coach Ed...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lord Coe: I want athletes to have a voice [Video]Lord Coe: I want athletes to have a voice

Lord Coe, the man who led the delivery of arguably the greatest British sporting occasion of this or any other decade, hopes sport can be “a powerful vehicle for change” in the 2020s. Coe led the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Joel Klatt Will Be Surprised If LSU Quartberback Joe Burrow Doesn't Win The Heisman Trophy [Video]Joel Klatt Will Be Surprised If LSU Quartberback Joe Burrow Doesn't Win The Heisman Trophy

FOX Sports analyst and announcer Joel Klatt gets into why he believes Joe Burrow has the best shot at winning the Heisman Trophy.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Recruiting: Best of what's left for college football's February signing period

A look at the blue-chip talents in college football recruit who plan to make their decision in January and February for the later signing period.
USATODAY.com

College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model makes best predictions

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zdouglas27

Zane Douglas RT @iowastatedaily: Iowa State's football season has been full of close calls, highs and lows — but which of the #Cyclones' performances wa… 3 hours ago

VegasWhispers

VegasWhispers RT @SIGambling: .@Frankie_Fantasy’s best bets have gone on a scorching 14-3-1 run, and he has two picks for Friday’s bowl games that have g… 3 hours ago

SIGambling

SI Gambling .@Frankie_Fantasy’s best bets have gone on a scorching 14-3-1 run, and he has two picks for Friday’s bowl games tha… https://t.co/JOPRlucVMA 4 hours ago

J_oshRizzo

Josh Rizzo With Pitt and Miami in low-tier bowl games today, which of the OG Big East football schools is in best shape? I wou… https://t.co/q09Ts2T82m 5 hours ago

MGMAdvertiser

MontgomeryAdvertiser The Crimson Tide football program’s 123 total wins over the last decade (123-15) is second-most in college football… https://t.co/TiSdvi2trs 6 hours ago

RassSoOfficial

BMR RT @TomFornelli: #TheSixPack: My favorite six plays for the next set of bowl games, including both College Football Playoff semis. https://… 7 hours ago

houtz

josh houtz @thebigbear1977 tua missed 3 games in college before the hip injury and anyone that has ever watched him throw a fo… https://t.co/22N3huqO3W 7 hours ago

PTCappers

Prime Time Cappers RT @GBSportsPicks: An 8-1 +89u run on the last 3 NBA games yesterday and building some major momentum. #GoldenEmpire get on board for one o… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.