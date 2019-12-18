Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ex-NFL star Deltha O’Neal charged with DUI after crash

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL star Deltha O’Neal has been charged with felony drunken driving in connection with an August high-speed crash that seriously injured him and a passenger, Florida court records show. O’Neal, 42, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16 after the Aug. 7 crash that left the former Denver Broncos and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Ex-NFL #star Deltha #O'Neal charged with #DUI after crash - Dec 18 @ 6:57 PM ET https://t.co/kjnDRb71Gc 19 hours ago

Pantagraph

The Pantagraph FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL star Deltha O'Neal has been charged with felony drunken driving in connecti… https://t.co/qsLB9jMjku 22 hours ago

PurplePride

Vikings Football Ex-NFL star Deltha O'Neal charged with DUI after crash https://t.co/qBpVBLZq4Z 22 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Ex-NFL star Deltha O'Neal charged with DUI after crash https://t.co/XJVkl9gsQf #nfl https://t.co/FmpCBreG5G 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.