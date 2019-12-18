Ex-NFL star Deltha O’Neal charged with DUI after crash Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL star Deltha O’Neal has been charged with felony drunken driving in connection with an August high-speed crash that seriously injured him and a passenger, Florida court records show. O’Neal, 42, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16 after the Aug. 7 crash that left the former Denver Broncos and […] 👓 View full article

