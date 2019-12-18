Global  

Terry Francona's World Series rings recovered from burglary

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Two World Series rings are back with Terry Francona after an arrest Tuesday night.
News video: Terry Francona's World Series rings stolen in Tucson, recovered in Phoenix

Terry Francona's World Series rings stolen in Tucson, recovered in Phoenix 00:36

 Former University of Arizona baseball player and current Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona had his two World Series rings stolen in Tucson last month.

