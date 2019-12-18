Global  

FC Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid: Stalemate between the top two at the Camp Nou

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Barcelona and Real Madrid battled to their first Clasico bore draw since 2000 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday evening. Heading into the match occupying the top two positions in La Liga, the game just failed to live up to the billing as chances were squandered. Gareth Bale thought he had scored a winner as […]

 Catalan separatists clashed with police outside the Nou Camp as Barcelona played Real Madrid inside the stadium.

