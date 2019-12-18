Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

"Will be the first player sold by Ancelotti" - Lots of Everton fans crucify one man vs Leicester

Football FanCast Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Everton fans on Twitter have ripped into defender Michael Keane for his display in their Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat against Leicester City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2019Lcfc

LeIcester City FC News 'Will be the first player sold by Ancelotti' - Lots of Everton fans crucify one man vs Leicester https://t.co/ervOvhuwFz 1 hour ago

TOFnews

Toffee News 'Will be the first player sold by Ancelotti' - Lots of Everton fans crucify one man vs Leicester - https://t.co/jZjCHVxoNw #EvertonFC #EFC 2 hours ago

iEvertonApp

Everton News 365 Football Fancast: "Will be the first player sold by Ancelotti" - Lots of Everton fans crucify one man vs Leicester… https://t.co/JhZq1qqKKM 2 hours ago

WFAnalyst

ᗯ.ᖴ.ᗩ @grandoldteam 😂😂 Michael Keane will be the first player sold by Ancelotti 3 hours ago

AFC_DNA

Arsenal-DNA ⚽️ ➐ @AFC_Rory19 @LockeAFC @OzilThings @SkySportsPL If you read back on Arteta first interview on how his system will be… https://t.co/9CY2tePOvF 2 days ago

THEAP99

AP @PickleFISH96 @DanaliMusik @SkillUpYT Digital sales for god of war were 2.1 million sold for when it first released… https://t.co/mXuDBSQiO0 4 days ago

VigilantVVD4

Aman @martial_sauce Ours isn't nearly finished yet it will rise to first or second unless mane or Salah gets sold to fund a massive player 5 days ago

PuckCentral

PuckCentral I think @TonyDee07 should have a nickname, Tony “big balls.” Wasn’t sold on him at first but watching this kid for… https://t.co/BkGyVjUd4A 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.