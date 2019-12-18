Liverpool star Salah bemoans lack of protection from referee at Club World Cup
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Mohamed Salah felt Liverpool’s players were not protected from Monterrey’s “very aggressive” tactics in the Reds’ Club World Cup semi-final victory on Wednesday. Liverpool advanced to the Club World Cup final in Doha with a 2-1 success as substitute Roberto Firmino scored a 91st-minute winner midweek. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had taken the lead through Naby Keita, […]
The post Liverpool star Salah bemoans lack of protection from referee at Club World Cup appeared first on Soccer News.