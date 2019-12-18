Global  

Liverpool star Salah bemoans lack of protection from referee at Club World Cup

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Mohamed Salah felt Liverpool’s players were not protected from Monterrey’s “very aggressive” tactics in the Reds’ Club World Cup semi-final victory on Wednesday. Liverpool advanced to the Club World Cup final in Doha with a 2-1 success as substitute Roberto Firmino scored a 91st-minute winner midweek. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had taken the lead through Naby Keita, […]

The post Liverpool star Salah bemoans lack of protection from referee at Club World Cup appeared first on Soccer News.
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time!

Klopp: I was afraid of extra-time! 00:58

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted to avoid extra-time in their Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey and hailed the impact of his substitutes.

