Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fantasy Football Week 16: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game on the NFL schedule

CBS Sports Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays, sneaky sleepers and more for your Fantasy lineup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Local - Published < > Embed
News video: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16 01:32

 Injuries open the door for some great pickups on the waiver wire. This week, there are several guys available that could end up being league-winners. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulCrane7

Paul Crane RT @therealNFLguru: LISTEN as @TheFFRealist + I discuss everything you need to know from Week 16’s EARLY GAMES — #FantasyFootball CHAMPIONS… 6 minutes ago

therealNFLguru

Anthony Cervino LISTEN as @TheFFRealist + I discuss everything you need to know from Week 16’s EARLY GAMES — #FantasyFootball CHAMP… https://t.co/v7t3FwkoO7 18 minutes ago

matrix_fantasy

Mr. Anderson RT @Ihartitz: Had a fun time talking ball and plenty of Week 16 starts/sits with @MikeTagliereNFL on the @FantasyPros podcast! Takes on ..… 21 minutes ago

TheLedgeSports

The Ledge RT @TheLedgeSports: Fantasy Football Championship Week starts and sits: https://t.co/w6eJ7UGopv 51 minutes ago

BobbyF6P

Bobby Shepherd RT @fantasysixpack: Fantasy Football Championship Week 16 Start-Sit Advice via @BobbyF6P Start ✅ #Cowboys Pass Catchers Adrian Peterson #R… 2 hours ago

SI_Fantasy

SI Fantasy .@Frankie_Fantasy isn't saying you have to bench all these players, but it’s worth considering another option with… https://t.co/QaRR9t4F56 3 hours ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News 7 Sleeper Starts & Duds: Week 16 (2019 Fantasy Football) https://t.co/vEqDzwjF0G 3 hours ago

Figger_Show

Figger Filbert 7 Sleeper Starts & Duds: Week 16 (2019 Fantasy Football) https://t.co/Xxdhv9Upgc 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.