Bang up for another derby – Rashford welcomes Man City draw in EFL Cup semi-finals

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Marcus Rashford said he is “bang up for another derby” after Manchester United were paired with rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-finals. Both clubs knocked out lower-league opposition on Wednesday to set up a two-legged meeting in the last four, with the matches set to be played in January 2020. Rashford starred in a […]

The post Bang up for another derby – Rashford welcomes Man City draw in EFL Cup semi-finals appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Pep Guardiola coy over Mikel Arteta's potential Arsenal move

Pep Guardiola coy over Mikel Arteta's potential Arsenal move 00:55

 Pep Guardiola says Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta will travel with the squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Oxford despite holding talks over the vacant manager's role at Arsenal. Guardiola revealed in his pre-match press conference that Arteta had taken part in City's training session...

